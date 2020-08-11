Virginia Tech Foundation CEO John Dooley to retire

Dooley grew up in Summersville, West Virginia, and became the first person on his father's side of the family to attend college. His father and grandfather were both coal miners.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Alderson-Broaddus College (now Alderson Broaddus University) in Philippi, West Virginia.

While working at Tech, Dooley received a master's and doctorate in educational administration, focusing on the land-grant university system.

“I have been shaped by, and hope that I have been able to shape to some degree what it means to be a contemporary land-grant university,” Dooley said in a statement. “My research and my dissertation were on the land-grant system and particularly how Virginia Tech has evolved as land-grant. I truly believe that the Morrill Act of 1862 was one of the great game changers for the future of democracy.”

Community and university leaders praised Dooley for promoting economic and educational development in Southwest and Southside Virginia.

That includes helping usher Danville's Institute for Advanced Learning and Research into fruition; contributing to Virginia's wooing of a second Amazon headquarters, and serving on the Region 2 board of the state's economic development initiative GO Virginia.

“John has been a tremendous influence over our region and is a person I can reach out to in order to help motivate and move along projects,” Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, who district encompasses areas of GO Virginia's Region 2, said in a university news release. “I’m going to miss him dearly.”

