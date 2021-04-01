Virginia Tech graduate students miffed they were left off vaccine email

Graduate students at Virginia Tech are expressing frustration after roughly 3,500 students were left off an email to university employees about securing a COVID-19 vaccination this week.
Employees at Tech and Radford University began getting vaccinated Tuesday at special clinics for faculty and staff hosted by the Virginia Department of Health.
Tech secured 1,500 vaccine doses, President Tim Sands told employees last week, and urged them to check their emails about how to register.
But the vast majority of grad students — most of whom work at least 20 hours a week for Tech on assistantships — never got the email, according to the Graduate Student Assembly and graduate student representative to the university’s Board of Visitors.
“There was no form of prioritization whatsoever for those of us who are conducting in-person research, teaching, and other activities critical to the mission of Virginia Tech,” they wrote in a letter Friday to Sands and other Tech officials. “Prioritizing those who are currently serving in-person roles would not only be the most logical but the fairest way of distributing these limited vaccines.”
In a letter sent Wednesday, Sands said, “we are confident that you will not have to wait much longer” for a vaccine. He said the health department believes it can continue vaccinating employees, including grad students, through April.
“As we communicated to campus about this week’s vaccine clinics, the email distribution list we used did not contain all graduate students who are employees (GRA, GTA, GA),” Sands wrote, referring to types of graduate student jobs — research assistantships, teaching assistantships and assistantships. “This was an error and we have revised our process moving forward. More New River Valley Health Department vaccination clinics will be scheduled very soon, and you can expect that future notifications will be more complete in their distribution.”
Maruf Hoque, president of the Graduate Student Assembly, said graduate school Dean Karen DePauw was quick to apologize to students and assure them the problem was being fixed. But the university's spotty rollout meant there were no more appointments for grad students who later got the email forwarded by concerned advisors.
"1,500 is not going to vaccinate all of Virginia Tech," Hoque said, "but, in my opinion, the crux of frustration comes to when everyone was offered something, a certain population, grad students, were left out."
Michael Stowe, a Tech spokesman, said messages about the clinics went out to the same email distribution list the university uses to send a daily newsletter that reaches 11,000 employees. The university later discovered the list did not include all graduate students, he said.
“Throughout the pandemic we've learned valuable lessons that have helped us improve communications to the community,” Stowe said in an email. “We are doing the same with this experience.”
Still, communication from the university has been a frequent complaint from grad students, according to reports to the Board of Visitors. Last November, Sabrina Sturgeon, the graduate representative, pointed out complaints going back to at least 2018, noting Tech's communication “is too polished, poorly disseminated, and lacks centralization.” Arguing communications are geared more to an external audience, Sturgeon asked, "Perhaps more attention could be paid to a model that shares necessary information with students, faculty, and staff?”
Graduate students echoed this discontent in last week's later to Sands and his colleagues.
“We are extremely disheartened by this pattern and by the continuous disregard of our petitions for better communication,” they wrote. “As a result, trust between the graduate students and the university system has been severely eroded.”