Virginia Tech graduate students miffed they were left off vaccine email

“As we communicated to campus about this week’s vaccine clinics, the email distribution list we used did not contain all graduate students who are employees (GRA, GTA, GA),” Sands wrote, referring to types of graduate student jobs — research assistantships, teaching assistantships and assistantships. “This was an error and we have revised our process moving forward. More New River Valley Health Department vaccination clinics will be scheduled very soon, and you can expect that future notifications will be more complete in their distribution.”

Maruf Hoque, president of the Graduate Student Assembly, said graduate school Dean Karen DePauw was quick to apologize to students and assure them the problem was being fixed. But the university's spotty rollout meant there were no more appointments for grad students who later got the email forwarded by concerned advisors.

"1,500 is not going to vaccinate all of Virginia Tech," Hoque said, "but, in my opinion, the crux of frustration comes to when everyone was offered something, a certain population, grad students, were left out."

Michael Stowe, a Tech spokesman, said messages about the clinics went out to the same email distribution list the university uses to send a daily newsletter that reaches 11,000 employees. The university later discovered the list did not include all graduate students, he said.