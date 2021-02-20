Virginia Tech groups hold shoe, food drives

Virginia Tech groups are seeking shoes and food for two different collection drives to help those in need.

The Virginia Tech COVID Crushers and the Student Nutrition and Dietetic Association at Virginia Tech are spearheading drives to collect food for people and pets.

The students will help deliver the goods for the New River Valley Agency on Aging and Interfaith Food Pantry throughout the region.

The COVID Crushers group emerged in October as a handful of students in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s public health program decided to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

Last fall, they handed out personal protective equipment and information about the virus every week.

Collection boxes from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24 will be available during business hours at the Blacksburg Health and Fitness at The Weight Club, Wallace Hall, and the Veterinary College.

A drive-thru event will also be held at the Veterinary College parking lot Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.