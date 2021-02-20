Virginia Tech groups hold shoe, food drives

Virginia Tech groups are seeking shoes and food for two different collection drives to help those in need.
The Virginia Tech COVID Crushers and the Student Nutrition and Dietetic Association at Virginia Tech are spearheading drives to collect food for people and pets.
The students will help deliver the goods for the New River Valley Agency on Aging and Interfaith Food Pantry throughout the region.
The COVID Crushers group emerged in October as a handful of students in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s public health program decided to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the community.
Last fall, they handed out personal protective equipment and information about the virus every week.
Collection boxes from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24 will be available during business hours at the Blacksburg Health and Fitness at The Weight Club, Wallace Hall, and the Veterinary College.
A drive-thru event will also be held at the Veterinary College parking lot Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
The Graduate School Office of Recruitment, Diversity, and Inclusion is hosting a shoe drive in coordination with Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that helps people in developing countries start a business by selling the donated shoes.
“This year’s theme for our MLK Service Celebration was, ‘We cannot walk alone.’ The partnership with Soles4Souls was a play on that theme,” Shania Clinedinst, who works in the graduate school, said in a university video about the drive.
Clinedinst said the office “really wanted to have a service event where we could keep social-distancing guidelines and sanitation guidelines in place.”
They’re accepting gently used men’s, women’s and children’s shoes in any sizes.
Drop-off bins are available in the Graduate Life Center lobby and McComas Hall lobby during business hours. The Blacksburg Baptist Church also has a bin and some select hours free for drive-thru service. For more information, contact ordi@vt.edu.
Donations will be collected through Friday, Feb. 26.
“Despite COVID-19 and the individual challenges we have all faced, the greater Hokie community has responded with tremendous generosity and we are grateful for their response,” Clinedinst said.