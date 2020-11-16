Virginia Tech loses $60 million as pandemic hits budget

Commuters stopped driving and using gas. "And the cost of oil went from $50 a barrel to 40, to 30, to 20, to 10. There was even one point in time when it was negative,” he said. “So that really hurt the portfolio.”

Since Tech’s investors have shied away from expensive and risky technology stocks, the university couldn’t take advantage of their skyrocketing value once people rushed to set up home offices and Zoom became a household word.

Board members also greenlit the university’s plans to restructure $21 million in university debts and to restructure another $31 million in athletic bonds. By postponing payments on those debts for a couple of years, the university will be able to use the freed-up cash to plug in budget gaps.

The pandemic has had mixed impacts on Tech’s fundraising efforts.

New gifts through the end of October have outpaced donations over the same period last year, which Charles Phlegar, vice president for advancement, called "surprising."

To date, Tech has raised nearly $686 million of its $1.5 billion “Boundless Impact” campaign, which launched publicly in October 2019.

“Now just a word of caution. During a pandemic, visiting with people is very difficult,” Phlegar said.