Virginia Tech mandates COVID-19 tests for on-campus students, stays mum on athletes

Thousands of Virginia Tech students will now be required to take a COVID-19 test when they start returning to campus in two weeks, the university said this week.

Students living in university housing must get a less-invasive “mid-nasal” swab at Lane Stadium during move-in Aug. 14 to Aug. 23. Tech expects students to self-isolate until test results come back within about 48 hours.

“If you do not submit to a test, you will not be allowed to live on campus,” President Tim Sands said Friday at a virtual town hall. “Don’t come thinking you can just say, ‘I don't want to do the test.’”

Tech will ask those who test positive for the virus to return home and quarantine for 14 days, though students may stay in a university quarantine space if that’s the best option for them, Sands said.

University officials emphasized Friday how vital it is that both students living in university housing and students living off-campus confine themselves to their family unit before returning.

“I understand the anxiety and the concerns, but if we have 14 days of quarantine before arrival, then I don't think we’re going to have very many of these positive cases,” Sands said. “Assume it’s going to be negative, and if it’s positive, we’ll deal with it.”