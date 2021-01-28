Virginia Tech nets record-shattering applications for incoming Class of 2025

Virginia Tech is not one of those. The record interest reflects a 36% increase in applications from when 30,875 applicants sought admission at the same time last year.

“I think where we were most pleased in the increases wasn’t necessarily the overall application number than in the underrepresented and underserved groups,” said Juan Espinoza, Tech’s director of undergraduate admissions, who credited recent policies easing the application process with the surge.

“As a first generation student myself, as an underrepresented student who graduated from Virginia Tech, this is exactly what needed to be done, is making sure that we removed these barriers.”

The number of applicants to Tech identifying as Black or African American increased 75% from the previous fall. Interest from Hispanic and Latinx applicants increased 43%. And first-generation college applications surged 47% from the year before.

Changes the admissions office enacted in 2018 are paying off, Espinoza said. Those include introducing an application form used by multiple colleges; providing fee waivers for some applicants; and allowing applicants to report their own grades initially, so that students don't have to wait on, and pay for, their high school to provide a transcript up front.