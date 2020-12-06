Virginia Tech pioneers smart reservoirs

So, Carey said, she decided to improve the system. She conceived her water quality forecasting technology and proposed it to the water authority for development and implementation. The project started after Carey’s team received a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

Carey’s team has installed 18 electronic sensors in Falling Creek reservoir, which feed data digitally to the modeling program which develops their forecasts.

Equipped with a FLARE forecast, water managers can be proactive about treatment and prevent problems from developing in the lake rather than dealing with them in the treatment plant.

Jamie Morris, the authority’s water production manager, said he has already had success working with the system. The forecasts help him monitor and regulate oxygen levels in the lake. An aeration system reaches into the lower levels of the reservoirs he manages to pump in oxygen where it is most scarce.

“When your oxygen gets depleted, a couple things happen. Any metals sort of settled out [such as iron and manganese] can get back in the solution and those are easily transferred into the process through the raw water. And those are very problematic,” Morris said.

He also holds the opinion that adding oxygen has helped to dissipate high algae levels.

