Virginia Tech plans online graduation with 'possible' in-person activities

Virginia Tech’s spring graduation ceremony will be online, but may include small in-person activities if state restrictions on gatherings relax by May, the university said Wednesday.

Thousands of undergraduate and graduate students are expected to receive their degrees at the virtual commencement starting at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

The ceremony will mark the third time the university has held an online graduation after the coronavirus pandemic stymied in-person events in December and May 2020.

“The Class of 2021 is graduating after three semesters altered by the pandemic. Their academic and campus life has been changed in ways they could not have imagined,” President Tim Sands said in a university news release. "We have learned through this time that our online events can be engaging and of value for those family and friends who would not be able to join us in Blacksburg. Nonetheless, we know that our students, and all of us, would prefer to gather together in person to celebrate this important milestone.”

The university said it’s planning to host small in-person activities, if allowable by state gathering restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Those will include graduating students and not friends and family, because current state guidelines discourage travel, Tech said.