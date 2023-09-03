A person died at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck near the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center early Saturday, university police said.
Officers from the Virginia Tech and Blacksburg police departments responded to the crash scene at 3:40 a.m. Saturday on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive. Officers found a person, believed to be the driver, out of the vehicle. The person, whose identity has been withheld by police pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving measures were attempted.