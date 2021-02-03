Virginia Tech, Radford University finding fewer COVID-19 cases after more testing

Last fall, at least 98 COVID-19 cases cropped up within the first two weeks of classes at Radford University.
Now, two weeks into the spring semester, Radford is reporting 16 new cases among students and staff.
Virginia Tech and Radford are finding far fewer coronavirus cases compared to the same point in time last fall, and that comes as testing capacity is increasing, according to a Roanoke Times analysis of data. While overall cases this spring are down over the same timeframe, the virus has spread more swiftly in the region since autumn. Tech President Tim Sands said Wednesday that about 1% of students returning on campus tested positive for COVID-19, compared to a rate of nearly zero before fall classes began.
Colleges need to do more testing than they were doing in the fall, infectious disease experts have said, if schools intend to prevent outbreaks on campus.
So far this year, only one college — Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond — has experienced a coronavirus outbreak, defined as two or more cases connected to a single event, according to a Virginia Department of Health dashboard. Statewide, at least 1,134 students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19 among 16 colleges that sent data this year to a different public dashboard hosted by the schools themselves.
Radford on Tuesday reported 31 students and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began Jan. 13, the school's own dashboard says. The university logged 20 cases before spring classes began and another 16 in the two weeks following.
Last fall, Radford reported 98 cases over the same timeframe, and the following week brought 195 more cases. (In the fall, the university did not log any cases prior to classes.)
Radford has tested 2,294 students this semester as of Tuesday, just over 30% of all the tests it administered in the fall. The university’s fall dashboard shows it administered 1,705 tests in the first two weeks of classes.
This semester, Radford is testing students without symptoms, a change from the fall, according to Caitlyn Scaggs, a university spokeswoman. Students who test positive at off-campus sites are not counted in the school’s dashboard, she said.
Virginia Tech has also encountered a drop in cases while ramping up testing.
Within the first two weeks of the spring semester, Tech recorded 180 cases and conducted 7,802 tests for an overall positivity rate of 2.3%, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Last fall, the first two weeks of classes at Tech resulted in 484 positive cases out of 2,803 tests, an overall positivity rate of 17.3%.
Mark Owczarski, a Tech spokesman, noted that the university began the semesters slightly differently, which can make data comparisons tricky. Last fall, the university tested all on-campus students before classes began. This semester, some students may have returned to campus after the start of classes because the first week was all online.
Comparing the 30 days after Tech first began testing in both semesters, however, reveals a similar theme of more tests conducted and fewer cases found.
From Aug. 3 to Sept. 2, Tech found 357 positive tests out of 11,071 tests. Between Jan. 4 and Feb. 2, Tech reported 249 positive tests out of 11,546 tests.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said last month that she did not expect COVID-19 cases in the region to increase significantly when students return, like case numbers did last fall.
She said students overall did a good job following public health protocols and that students who were not as careful already contracted COVID-19 in the fall.
Sands said in a message publicized Wednesday that 10% of on-campus students returning this spring had previously tested positive for COVID-19, and so they did not need to be tested.
He noted that 0.9% of residential students tested positive for COVID-19 upon coming back to campus last month, a rate that fell to 0.5% when taking into account past infections.
“This is a relatively low percentage, but it is higher than we saw with entry testing in the fall, reflecting the challenging circumstances the virus currently presents in our communities,” Sands wrote.
While the university’s initial testing in the fall netted a positivity rate close to zero, case numbers spiked in the following weeks.
That scenario hasn’t played out this spring yet.