Virginia Tech, Radford University finding fewer COVID-19 cases after more testing

Last fall, at least 98 COVID-19 cases cropped up within the first two weeks of classes at Radford University.

Now, two weeks into the spring semester, Radford is reporting 16 new cases among students and staff.

Virginia Tech and Radford are finding far fewer coronavirus cases compared to the same point in time last fall, and that comes as testing capacity is increasing, according to a Roanoke Times analysis of data. While overall cases this spring are down over the same timeframe, the virus has spread more swiftly in the region since autumn. Tech President Tim Sands said Wednesday that about 1% of students returning on campus tested positive for COVID-19, compared to a rate of nearly zero before fall classes began.

Colleges need to do more testing than they were doing in the fall, infectious disease experts have said, if schools intend to prevent outbreaks on campus.