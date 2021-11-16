Virginia Tech reports incident during which man said he had a gun; no threat found

Virginia Tech reported a "suspicious activity" Tuesday morning described by an employee as a conversation with a man who asked questions about the campus and stated that he had a gun, but did not display one.

In a campus alert sent at 8:41 a.m., the university announced the incident happened at around 6:50 a.m. and it was reported to the Virginia Tech Police Department. The incident, according to the alert, happened in the "area of Seitz Hall."

The Virginia Tech Police Department has not identified or received any additional information to suggest that there is an armed threat to the university campus community. The police department continues to investigate the incident and maintain an increased presence on campus.

Several hours later, the university police said there remains no information to support a recommendation to disrupt any campus activities to include classes.

"The message sent out this morning was shared in an abundance of caution to ensure the campus community was aware of the report," according to campus announcement sent out shortly before noon Tuesday. "As a result of the campus notice, several individuals did provide information to the police department for follow-up. The information was cleared and found to be unrelated to the initial call.

