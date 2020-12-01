Virginia Tech, Richmond brewery to collaborate; 'Fightin' Hokies Lager' planned

The Hardywood partnership includes a licensing deal that will generate some revenue for the university and the brewing program, he said. While that wasn’t the main driver of the partnership, it will likely benefit students training for jobs in the industry.

Hardywood was chosen from among a handful of other interested regional craft breweries, O’Keefe said. But several things set them apart.

“They just had great clarity about how they could work with us, and not just in making the beer but in involving the students with internships,” O’Keefe said.

Hardywood opened in 2011 in Richmond’s old German brewing district and has made environmental stewardship and community service part of its mission.

“As one of America’s leading academic institutions in disciplines vital to the craft brewing industry, from food science to mechanical engineering to hospitality management, Virginia Tech is an ideal, philosophically aligned collaborative partner for Hardywood,” said Eric McKay, president and co-founder of Hardywood. “The opportunity to help create an official beer of the Hokies is surreal, and certainly a career highlight for Hardywood Vice President of Production and Head Brewer, Brian Nelson, a 2001 graduate of the Virginia Tech College of Engineering.”