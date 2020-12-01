Virginia Tech, Richmond brewery to collaborate; 'Fightin' Hokies Lager' planned

Virginia Tech is partnering with a Richmond brewery on a line of Hokie-licensed beers.
The university’s brewing science program and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery have been working on the first of the two flagship Hokie beers since March, Tech food science professor Sean O’Keefe said.
“Fightin’ Hokies Lager” is expected to be released sometime in the spring, O’Keefe said. A so-far unnamed ale is also expected next year. Hardywood will brew and distribute them to restaurants and retailers across Virginia, along with their long list of other beers.
If things go as planned, a handful of Hokie-themed seasonal brews could be released in the future and might offer opportunities for student participation, O’Keefe said.
Fightin’ Hokies is a German-style helles lager recipe developed by O’Keefe and two other collaborators in the brewing science program, Brian Wiersema and Herbert Bruce. It’s since been refined by the brewers at Hardywood for commercial production, O’Keefe said.
Lagers are aged longer than ales and were brewed in the U.S. beginning in about 1850, when closely-guarded Bavarian yeast strains were smuggled out of Germany, O’Keefe said. They are more approachable than some other styles and have wide appeal, making them a good choice for a flagship brew.
The Hardywood partnership includes a licensing deal that will generate some revenue for the university and the brewing program, he said. While that wasn’t the main driver of the partnership, it will likely benefit students training for jobs in the industry.
Hardywood was chosen from among a handful of other interested regional craft breweries, O’Keefe said. But several things set them apart.
“They just had great clarity about how they could work with us, and not just in making the beer but in involving the students with internships,” O’Keefe said.
Hardywood opened in 2011 in Richmond’s old German brewing district and has made environmental stewardship and community service part of its mission.
“As one of America’s leading academic institutions in disciplines vital to the craft brewing industry, from food science to mechanical engineering to hospitality management, Virginia Tech is an ideal, philosophically aligned collaborative partner for Hardywood,” said Eric McKay, president and co-founder of Hardywood. “The opportunity to help create an official beer of the Hokies is surreal, and certainly a career highlight for Hardywood Vice President of Production and Head Brewer, Brian Nelson, a 2001 graduate of the Virginia Tech College of Engineering.”
The company motto is “brew with purpose,” and dovetails with Tech’s commitment to its land grant university mission.
Hardywood “uses local ingredients, and they promote Virginia agricultural products in their beers,” O’Keefe said. “Their goal is not just to sell beer, but to use beer sales to help people locally. … These are all the things that made us excited about partnering with Hardywood.”
The business shares another important characteristic with Tech’s brewing program – a commitment to the German beer making tradition.
O’Keefe said some of Hardywood’s brewers trained in Germany, and Tech has a student exchange program with Technical University of Munich and Weihenstephan, the oldest continuously operating brewery in the world.
