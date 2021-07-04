Virginia Tech says work left to do on required vaccinations

As Virginia Tech plans in-person classes, crowds at Lane Stadium and other regular campus events, it continues to monitor whether students and employees are vaccinated for COVID-19.
And, as of Thursday, a new dashboard launched to keep track of the required progress showed 29.9% percent of students and 36.5% of employees had uploaded their vaccine cards as proof.
The dashboard will be updated twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, through the fall semester, according to a university news release.
“The dashboard tracks our progress,” said Mike Mulhare, assistant vice president for emergency management at Virginia Tech, in the release. “It informs us on where we are and where we need to be. To operate in a near normal environment, our employee and student vaccination percentages need to significantly improve.”
The vaccination percentages, displayed on the dashboard in two pie charts, count employees and students at all of Virginia Tech’s campuses. Students who are taking courses fully online and have requested a waiver are not counted in the percentages.
Virginia Tech students are required to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 6, and there are dates by which they need to receive certain vaccines to meet the deadline.
Employees are strongly encouraged to receive a vaccine.
With the Delta variant emerging, having vaccinated employees is even more important, according to the release.
“We know that vaccination is the most effective tool to protect our workforce and our community,” Mulhare said in the release.
Those employees who are not vaccinated will be required to participate in the university’s surveillance COVID-19 testing program during the semester. More details on fall testing will be shared in the coming weeks, according to the release.
If there is not continued progress in the vaccination rate of the Virginia Tech community, the university will require additional mitigation strategies and operations likely will be impacted, Mulhare said in the release.
The push for vaccinations, particularly within universities, is an important step toward the community resuming a healthy, pre-pandemic life, said Noelle Bissell, health director of the New River Health District, during a meeting with the news media earlier this week.
“Our institutes of higher education, they want to get back to a normal learning experience this fall, and they are a congregate setting, and we know that COVID spreads quickly in congregate settings,” she said in the university release. “Last fall, that’s where we found a lot of our cases, where people gathered socially, and that’s where the infection spreads. So, it’s really important that we have high numbers of people who are vaccinated in those situations and that way, we’re going to decrease the spread.”