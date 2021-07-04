Virginia Tech says work left to do on required vaccinations

With the Delta variant emerging, having vaccinated employees is even more important, according to the release.

“We know that vaccination is the most effective tool to protect our workforce and our community,” Mulhare said in the release.

Those employees who are not vaccinated will be required to participate in the university’s surveillance COVID-19 testing program during the semester. More details on fall testing will be shared in the coming weeks, according to the release.

If there is not continued progress in the vaccination rate of the Virginia Tech community, the university will require additional mitigation strategies and operations likely will be impacted, Mulhare said in the release.

The push for vaccinations, particularly within universities, is an important step toward the community resuming a healthy, pre-pandemic life, said Noelle Bissell, health director of the New River Health District, during a meeting with the news media earlier this week.