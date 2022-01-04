Virginia Tech student accused of cheating on class assignment files lawsuit

A Virginia Tech student found guilty of cheating in one of his engineering classes by the university's honor system is taking his case to a higher court.

Identified only as John Doe in lawsuit filed in Roanoke's federal court, the student is asking a judge to overturn an "F" he received in the class and to remove a finding of academic misconduct from his record.

In taking the rare step of filing a legal challenge to a failing grade, the student argues that he is the victim of unclear policies regarding the use of online sources for a class taught remotely via Zoom during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student was one of about 60 members of a computer coding class who were accused of cheating in December 2020, in part through their use of Chegg.com, an online learning platform designed to help students with their homework.

"In the rush to accuse so many students, Mr. Doe was lumped together with others who had signed up with a Chegg.com account," according to the lawsuit filed Dec. 27.

Doe admitted that he used Chegg to check his answer on one of his virtual assignments, but denied cheating or plagiarizing.

Chegg is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California, says it offers legitimate help to millions of students through a variety of online platforms.

"We take any attempts to cheat, or otherwise use our platform improperly, seriously," Candace Sue, director of academic relations, wrote in an email Monday.

But with surge of online teaching, the company has faced criticism of its "homework help" website, which allows users to post a question and receive an answer from a Chegg-identified expert within half a hour.

A study published by the International Journal for Academic Integrity found that questions submitted from students in five fields of study — computer science, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, physics and chemistry — increased by nearly 200% from April to August of 2020, compared to the same time period a year earlier.

"The growing number of requests indicates that students are using Chegg for assessment and exam help frequently and in a way that is not considered permissible by universities," an abstract of the study posted on the journal's website states.

In Doe's case, Tech professor Brian Vick filed a complaint with the Office of Undergraduate Academic Integrity.

Doe contested the cheating allegation. But he was denied a fair hearing, the lawsuit contends, in part because Vick did not appear at the proceeding and was unavailable to answer questions.

Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski declined to comment Monday, saying the school had not received a copy of the lawsuit.

The complaint, filed against Tech and President Tim Sands, asserts that Doe's due process rights were violated. It asks a judge to issue a preliminary injunction lifting his "F" grade and removing a finding of academic misconduct.

Doe is also seeking a permanent injunction that would allow him to receive credit for the course, and to receive compensatory damages "in an amount to be determined at trial for disruption of Mr. Doe's educational progress."

Because the class is a prerequisite for higher courses, the third-year student says he would lose an entire semester by having to retake it, delaying his graduation by a year.

Doe, who sued anonymously because of the "highly sensitive and personal nature" of the case, was accused of cheating on five assignments.

He argues in the lawsuit that Vick's teaching assistant used an online portal called Discord to help students with assignments and indicated that it was OK to rely on resources such as Google and YouTube, according to the lawsuit.

As for Chegg.com, Doe acknowledged that he used the site one time to check an answer for an assignment, and asked that he receive a failing grade only for that portion of the class.

It took a honor system panel composed of four students and two faculty members more than 10 months to schedule a hearing, and Doe complains in the lawsuit that he was denied an opportunity to present visual aids or to confront his professor during the proceeding.

"Mr. Doe faces significant and severe consequences as a result of the university's decision to impose a failing grade and effectively suspend him," the lawsuit states.

It was not clear what became of the 60-some other students who were accused of cheating in Fink's class. Robert Dean, a Roanoke attorney who filed the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment.

