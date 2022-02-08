Virginia Tech student accused of cheating settles lawsuit against school's honor system

A Virginia Tech student who flunked an engineering class for cheating has settled a lawsuit that contested the university honor system's handling of his case.

The unidentified student had sought a preliminary injunction from a federal judge that would have overturned his "F" and removed a finding of academic misconduct from his record.

An order dismissing the case filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke said only that the student and Tech "have compromised and settled all issues in dispute."

In a lawsuit filed last year, the student argued that that he was the victim of unclear policies regarding the use of online sources for a class taught by Zoom during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student was one of about 60 members of a computer coding class who were accused of cheating in December 2020, in part through their use of Chegg.com, an online learning platform that helps students with their homework.

Chegg.com was not named as a defendant in the case. The publicly held company has said it opposes any attempt to cheat by those who use its virtual offerings.

Referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe, the student says his professor, Brian Vick, filed a complaint with the Office of Undergraduate Academic Integrity.

Doe contested the cheating allegation. But he was denied a fair hearing, the lawsuit contends, in part because Vick did not appear at the proceeding and was unavailable to answer questions.

Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said Tuesday that the case was resolved to "the parties’ mutual satisfaction." Attempts to reach Doe's attorney, Robert Dean of Roanoke, were unsuccessful.

Doe, who sued anonymously because of the "highly sensitive and personal nature" of the case, was accused of cheating on five assignments.

He argued in the lawsuit that Vick's teaching assistant used an online portal called Discord to help students with assignments and indicated that it was OK to rely on resources such as Google and Youtube.

As for Chegg.com, Doe acknowledged that he used the site one time to check an answer for an assignment, and asked that he receive a failing grade only for that portion of the class.

It took a honor system panel composed of four students and two faculty members more than 10 months to schedule a hearing, and Doe complained in the lawsuit that he was denied an opportunity to present visual aids or to confront his professor during the proceeding.

The panel found Doe guilty of the accusations, which affirmed his failing grade.

Because the class is a prerequisite for higher courses, the third-year student said he would lose an entire semester by having to retake it, delaying his graduation by a year.

