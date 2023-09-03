A Virginia Tech student died at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck near the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center early Saturday, university police said.
David Gudiel, 20, of Springfield, was a junior studying robotics and mechatronics in the College of Engineering, according to a statement released Monday by the university.
Officers from the Virginia Tech and Blacksburg police departments responded to the crash scene at 3:40 a.m. Saturday on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive. Gudiel was pronounced dead at the scene.