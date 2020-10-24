Virginia Tech student government marred by dysfunction and sexism, former members say

Future of student governance

Meredith Ashley, a current legislator in SGA, says issues with sexism and discord remain.

"I definitely think there’s a hostile environment in SGA," Ashley said. "We’re definitely working on it, and I’ve definitely seen an improvement from last year, but by the same token our numbers from the representative body have decreased by 50% or more, just because of the number of people who have gotten sick of the organization and dropped it."

SGA's online roster shows 44 vacancies in the legislature out of 71 positions, and one person in the judiciary out of 12 positions. The roster includes names of some people who have since left, and SGA Secretary Reena Medavarapu said in an email Friday that the roster is being updated.

Shushok, the vice president for student affairs, said the task force on student governance will come up with specific proposals by the spring. Those recommendations will then wind their way through university bureaucracy with a goal of implementation next fall.

For former members, the task force is a necessary start. Many of them say change can only come from external pressure.