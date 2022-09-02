Virginia Tech student killed early Friday when struck by vehicle in Blacksburg

A Virginia Tech undergraduate died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday in Blacksburg.

John Wallace Thomasson, 20, of Fairfax, was on foot when he was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 2200 block of South Main Street, town police said Friday. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Thomasson was a junior majoring in biological sciences, Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski confirmed.

"Our hearts are broken," Owczarski wrote in an email.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified by police, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

An investigation is continuing and police asked anyone with information about the incident to call (540) 443-1400.