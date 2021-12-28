Virginia Tech: students, employees must get boosters

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands announced Tuesday that the university is now requiring all students and employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Sands made the announcement in a message to the community that, among a number of things, addressed the rise of the omicron variant.

“Our biggest challenge is likely to occur with the omicron variant in the first few weeks of the semester,” reads the message. “Although evidence is still coming in, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot.”

The booster mandate adds to measures the university implemented earlier in the year, which included a requirement just before the start of the fall semester that all students and employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tech’s requirement follows a similar measure from the University of Virginia, which is also requiring all students, faculty and staff to get booster shots to be on Grounds this spring semester.

As far as when to get the booster, Tech is requiring the jab within 14 days of eligibility for all students and employees. Sands’ message includes a link to the CDC page on boosters, which states that they can be received at least six months after the completion of the primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

If Tech students and employees are eligible now, updated information on their vaccination status is due by Feb. 1, the university said. Those who are not yet eligible are being asked to schedule their boosters as soon as they are able to do so.

“Students and employees need to upload their updated vaccination record as soon as they receive a booster dose. Procedures remain in place for students and employees to request medical and religious exemptions,” reads Sands’ message, which adds that existing exemptions will be honored and that those with medical concerns about the booster should consult their physician.

