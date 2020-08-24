Virginia Tech to enforce group limit of 15, mask mandate after weekend parties

A day before classes begin, Virginia Tech announced it will take "swift action" against students who don't abide by new rules that would limit parties to no more than 15 people and require masks at such gatherings.

"The reality as of this morning is that only some are choosing to live by the health imperatives necessary," Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, wrote in a message to students on Sunday. "Many gatherings over the weekend, inconsistent practices of wearing masks and physical distancing, and other overt behaviors are weakening the resolve of many and the reality that we can all remain on campus."

Many universities in recent weeks — such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame — have moved classes online permanently or temporarily after seeing outbreaks of COVID-19 cases traced to off-campus student parties.

On Monday morning, Tech's COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 21 students and employees had tested positive for the disease since testing began Aug. 9. Eleven on-campus students were isolated in university quarantine space as of Monday, according to the dashboard.