Virginia Tech to enforce group limit of 15, mask mandate after weekend parties

A day before classes begin, Virginia Tech announced it will take "swift action" against students who don't abide by new rules that would limit parties to no more than 15 people and require masks at such gatherings.
"The reality as of this morning is that only some are choosing to live by the health imperatives necessary," Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, wrote in a message to students on Sunday. "Many gatherings over the weekend, inconsistent practices of wearing masks and physical distancing, and other overt behaviors are weakening the resolve of many and the reality that we can all remain on campus."
Many universities in recent weeks — such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame — have moved classes online permanently or temporarily after seeing outbreaks of COVID-19 cases traced to off-campus student parties.
On Monday morning, Tech's COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 21 students and employees had tested positive for the disease since testing began Aug. 9. Eleven on-campus students were isolated in university quarantine space as of Monday, according to the dashboard.
Shushok added that "it is now clear that this public health crisis will not be solved without clear and definitive boundaries that are enforced with swift and serious action."
The new rules include:
• Any gathering that is not sanctioned by the university, whether held on or off campus, should not be larger than 15 people.
• Face masks must be worn at all social gatherings, with 6-foot physical distancing in place.
• Solo outdoor exercise is the only exemption to the face covering requirement.
"To be clear, failure to follow these expectations is considered endangering the welfare of others and will result in immediate interim suspension and removal from campus housing," Shushok said.
The new requirements come days after Tech suspended 7 students after local law enforcement alerted the university to large off-campus gatherings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.