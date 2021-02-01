Virginia Tech to rebate student transit fee after Blacksburg CARES Act credit

Virginia Tech students will receive a nearly $100 rebate this semester after Blacksburg directed federal coronavirus relief funds to the university.

The town of Blacksburg will credit the university $4 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act earmarked for public transit, Tech announced Monday.

“When we learned that there would be a surplus in Blacksburg Transit’s budget due to the CARES Act funding, we felt that it was appropriate to provide this credit back to the university, which has been the town’s long-time partner in providing Blacksburg Transit service,” Town Manager Marc Verniel said in a Tech news release.

Tech said it intends to refund full-time students in Blacksburg the spring semester's $96 transportation service fee, which the university uses to cover bus service and other campus transportation.

“The town did not have to do what it did, but in doing so, demonstrated its support and partnership with the university and provided us with an opportunity to help our students directly,” Dwayne Pinkney, Tech’s chief business officer, said in the news release. “We believe that passing this relief to our students would be the right thing to do.”