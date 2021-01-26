Virginia Tech warns students after police bust weekend parties

Dozens of Virginia Tech students are facing potential discipline after police busted at least 10 parties over the weekend, the first of the spring semester.
Tech police received a call about a gathering on campus of more than 10 people, the limit imposed by the governor, said Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman. Officials referred 16 students involved in the party to the university’s student conduct process, which determines whether and how a student will be penalized.
Blacksburg police responded to another nine calls involving large gatherings of students last weekend, according to Owczarski. From those, another 16 students were sent to the university’s student conduct office.
The weekend parties prompted a university-wide message Monday imploring students to think of the greater good at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide.
Since spring class began last week, 81 students and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Last fall, 157 cases were reported the first week of classes.
“If we are to make it through the remaining challenges to come this semester, then we need to be sure that [first responder's] focus is on those that need them most,” said the message written by Dean of Students Byron Hughes, Tech Police Chief Mac Babb and Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson.
“Hosting large parties that draw the response of our police officers is the wrong move. Reckless behaviors that would result in the loss of a hospital bed for a potential Covid-19 patient are not okay,” they wrote. “The smallest of our choices have a significant impact on the greater whole – particularly at this moment when anxieties are running high and resources are low.”
Most students are aware of the public health guidelines, and were successful in abiding by them in the fall, the message acknowledged. But the university will discipline those who do not.
“We will continue to hold students accountable for their actions through the Student Conduct process and that will include interim suspensions and/or housing revocations,” the officials wrote.
Last semester, Tech and Radford University issued scores of penalties to students accused of ignoring public health rules. But the schools largely refrained from widely imposing more severe punishments, such as suspensions.
Owczarski said the disposition of the current student conduct cases have yet to be determined. If a student is found responsible for breaking any university rule, outcomes can range from a formal warning to expulsion in extreme cases.
“Teaching, education and reminding is a never ending process,” Owczarski said in an email. “We must remain vigilant; as we have seen across the nation, we are not out of the woods as it [relates] to COVID 19. Our students came to understand that last fall, made good decisions related to social distancing, and helped us successfully complete the term. That needs to happen again for the spring term and our efforts to achieve that will continue.”
Classes started all-online on Jan. 19. In-person components of classes began Monday, though 70% of undergraduate classes this semester remain completely virtual.
At Radford University, which also began classes Jan. 19, about 30% of undergraduate classes are all online.
Caitlyn Scaggs, a school spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday that “Radford University Police Department had patrols over the weekend but did not see any large gatherings.”
Jenni Wilder, a Radford city spokeswoman, said she was not aware of any police calls related to large gatherings last weekend.
Since spring classes began, seven students and four employees at Radford’s main campus tested positive for COVID-19, according to university information. The university reported 11 cases over a similar timeframe last fall.
Public health officials have found that in-person classes have not proven to be a significant source of coronavirus transmission.
Rather, what has generally driven the spread of COVID-19 locally includes carpooling, religious functions and small social gatherings including parties, according to what New River Health District officials have been saying.