Virginia Tech warns students after police bust weekend parties

Dozens of Virginia Tech students are facing potential discipline after police busted at least 10 parties over the weekend, the first of the spring semester.

Tech police received a call about a gathering on campus of more than 10 people, the limit imposed by the governor, said Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman. Officials referred 16 students involved in the party to the university’s student conduct process, which determines whether and how a student will be penalized.

Blacksburg police responded to another nine calls involving large gatherings of students last weekend, according to Owczarski. From those, another 16 students were sent to the university’s student conduct office.

The weekend parties prompted a university-wide message Monday imploring students to think of the greater good at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide.

Since spring class began last week, 81 students and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Last fall, 157 cases were reported the first week of classes.