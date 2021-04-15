Virginia Tech's annual Day of Remembrance set for Friday

Virginia Tech prepared Thursday for this year's April 16 Day of Remembrance.

Again this year, as in 2020, to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the members of the community, the university altered the day's events to promote social distancing and discourage large public gatherings.

On Friday, the Ceremonial Candle at the April 16 Memorial will burn for 24 hours, but there will not be a public ceremony at midnight and 11:59 p.m. as has been tradition. Flowers and wreaths will be placed at the memorial and individual memorial stones. All other gatherings traditionally held on that day will not be held.

The 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance is also being offered as a virtual event this year. From April 16-18, Virginia Tech will host a virtual run during a three-day period to encourage proper distancing and adherence to state and local public health guidelines. Hokies can run, walk, or jog on their own and post a picture online using #VT32Run. Registration is available through the school's Rec Sports website.