Virginia Tech's 'doodler' brings campus to life in stressful times

“We were, every day, putting out really important information, and I really wanted to do everything possible to make sure everyone opened that email and read it,” Vosburgh said. “I called Steven and said, ‘What do you think about doing a doodle for the daily email?’”

“I thought perhaps we’d get a doodle every once in a while,” she said. “He’s prolific enough that it’s turned into a daily doodle.”

Before the pandemic, White worked on motion design for the university, such as title screens for videos, including the president’s recorded State of the University address. Now, White says about all of his time is devoted to scheduling sketches, doodling and archiving his work.

“I was floored,” White, 50, said about the creation of the project. “It was a great opportunity to do the thing that I’m passionate about. And, I mean, I’m already sketching every day. So it was just the chance to do the thing I love for the university I love.”

Tech’s daily newsletter gets an average of about 1,500 clicks per issue, and roughly 15 of those are on the daily doodle, Vosburgh said. That’s more than the number of clicks on the weather forecast, which she says has long been a top interest. Vosburgh said she didn’t have data on open rates or time spent on the newsletter.