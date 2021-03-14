Virginia Tech's Venture Out is moving up

Since the bouldering wall opened in late January, students have clamored (and clambered) to take advantage of the new offering.

“I can’t think of a time really where we haven’t had people sign up,” Lattis said. “We are active.”

Students who work at Venture Out say that a college’s resources make it a perfect fit for the sport. (Tech students are quick to point out that the University of Virginia has a climbing wall.)

“Universities are a great spot to introduce people to climbing,” Michael Russell, a 22-year-old senior, said.

Natty Abrahams, a 20-year-old junior, said universities can provide the training and equipment for rock climbing that otherwise can be cost-prohibitive.

“A lot of times climbing gear is really expensive and the experience itself is exclusive,” Abrahams said.

The program is still in the process of getting community guest passes set up. Currently, climbing is limited to students and university employees.

In 50-minute intervals, only eight climbers are allowed on the wall at a time because of current COVID-19 distancing guidelines. Color-coded rocks signal 20 different routes a climber can take on the wall.