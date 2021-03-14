Virginia Tech's Venture Out is moving up

BLACKSBURG — Venture Out, Virginia Tech’s outdoor recreation program, is moving on up — literally.
A 14½-foot rock-climbing wall marks the latest feature of the program’s new home at 540 Beamer Way. Constructed in the fall, the $2.2 million building opened to the public in January and provides resources for planning outdoor trips, rentals for canoes, kayaks and other gear, and team-building exercises, among other services.
“We’ve been planning for this building for three years,” Ali Cross, Tech’s director of recreational sports, said. “This is going to set us up for a lot of success.”
The 5,000-square-foot facility, which includes expanded storage space and a conference room for pre-trip activities, raises the stature of Venture Out and recreational sports generally on campus. Across the parking lot from the new Venture Out building, a Rec Sports Field House opened last fall and hosts badminton, pickleball and volleyball. In a few weeks, Cross said, the university plans to unveil a new disc golf course near the Virginia Tech Golf Course off Prices Fork Road.
Venture Out began back in 1983 and was originally housed in the Squires Student Center, according to Matt Lattis, Tech’s assistant director for Venture Out. Previously, the program was headquartered at a small home on Roanoke Street in Blacksburg, which Cross said will now become a student recovery center.
Since the bouldering wall opened in late January, students have clamored (and clambered) to take advantage of the new offering.
“I can’t think of a time really where we haven’t had people sign up,” Lattis said. “We are active.”
Students who work at Venture Out say that a college’s resources make it a perfect fit for the sport. (Tech students are quick to point out that the University of Virginia has a climbing wall.)
“Universities are a great spot to introduce people to climbing,” Michael Russell, a 22-year-old senior, said.
Natty Abrahams, a 20-year-old junior, said universities can provide the training and equipment for rock climbing that otherwise can be cost-prohibitive.
“A lot of times climbing gear is really expensive and the experience itself is exclusive,” Abrahams said.
The program is still in the process of getting community guest passes set up. Currently, climbing is limited to students and university employees.
In 50-minute intervals, only eight climbers are allowed on the wall at a time because of current COVID-19 distancing guidelines. Color-coded rocks signal 20 different routes a climber can take on the wall.
“The wall’s important to our facility,” Lattis said. “The bouldering wall provides students on campus an opportunity to take a break from rigorous academic studies, Zoom meetings and other community groups during this time of COVID to come in here, destress, climb, get some physical exercise and develop a small community within their pod groups, their living-learning communities or their peers and friends as they come in here and recreate.”
This semester, the university introduced a “pod” system, where up to 10 students can register as a group. Pods grant students the freedom to hang out maskless and relax physical distancing guidelines, only when they’re together and away from others.
Demand for Venture Out’s programming has grown over the years, Lattis said, and the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated the urge for outdoor recreation.
“There’s been a lot of research that goes to show that physical fitness, outdoor recreation, sunlight, fresh air, going for a walk in the woods, have many health benefits, not only physically, emotionally, but within the immune system,” Lattis said. “I think we’ve seen during this time of maybe quarantine and isolation due to COVID and the pandemic more and more people pursuing that.”
The Venture Out Center is currently open noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Wednesday, when it is closed for cleaning.