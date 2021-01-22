Virginia to allocate limited vaccine supply based on population

Virginia is distributing its limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines across the commonwealth based on how many people live in a particular area.

Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading Virginia’s vaccine efforts, said Friday in a media conference call that local health departments will know how many of the state's 105,000 doses they will get from week to week, but that their doses will need to be shared with hospitals, pharmacies and providers.

If a health district has 3% of the state’s population, it will get 3% of the doses.

“I think the challenge of this when you are only getting a couple thousand of doses a week to be distributed between hospitals, health systems, health departments, providers and pharmacies, how do you do that in a way that even comes close to meeting the demand?” he said. “The answer is you don’t. You can’t. And understandably that has led to a great deal of confusion and frustration on the part of our public. Hey, I’m in 1b, why can’t I find a place to get vaccinated?”