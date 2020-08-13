Virginia to look for COVID-19 antibodies in children

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday said it plans to check blood samples of 1,000 children living in Northern Virginia to what percentage of them have antibodies to the coronavirus.
A similar study in adults has been taking place throughout Virginia since June, and has shown so for that 2.4% of the participants statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. The results vary by region with Northern Virginia having the highest, at 4.2% and the Northwest region having the lowest at 0.9%. In the Southwest region, 1% of the participants have shown the antibodies.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the pediatric study in a news release and said Northern Virginia was selected since it had the highest number of confirmed pediatric cases and is diverse in terms of ethnicity, race and socioeconomic status.
Inova Children’s Health will recruit up to 1,000 kids, from infants to 19-year-olds.
Similar to the adult study, participants will be drawn from those already seeking care at one of its clinical sites. Carilion Clinic is participating the adult study.
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 103,622 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,665 cases have been in children 9 and younger, and of 8,168 cases have been reported in kids 10 to 19.
The infections have not caused any deaths in Virginia’s children, but they have brought on eight cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and caused the hospitalization of 163 children.
None of the hospitalized children lives in the Roanoke or New River valleys.
The adult study was announced in June with the goal of enrolling 5,000 participants. So far, 4,652 adults have agreed to have their blood tested.
In addition to finding the rate of antibodies differs across the state, the study is showing are 13.1 times higher among Hispanic adults than non-Hispanic adults. The Hispanic population has been disproportionately affected by the virus.
Adults younger than 50 have higher prevalence of the antibodies. And adults with health conditions that put them at risk for severe complications from a COVID-19 infection so far have a lower prevalence of antibodies than those who don’t have chronic health conditions.
“It’s important to recognize that more than 95% of Virginians have not yet been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and remain at risk of infection,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a news release.
As of Thursday, the department reports:
In the Alleghany Health District, out of 980 total cases, 30 have been in children 9 and younger and 121 in those aged 10 to 19.
In the Roanoke Health District, out of 1,041 cases, 42 infections were in younger children, and 112 were in older children.
In the New River Valley Health District, out of 599 cases, 17 have been reported in younger children and 68 in older children.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.