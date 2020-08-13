You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia to look for COVID-19 antibodies in children
0 comments
top story

Virginia to look for COVID-19 antibodies in children

Only $5 for 5 months
VDH 8-13.PNG

VDH numbers from Thursday showed over 103,000 cases statewide.

 Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday said it plans to check blood samples of 1,000 children living in Northern Virginia to what percentage of them have antibodies to the coronavirus.

A similar study in adults has been taking place throughout Virginia since June, and has shown so for that 2.4% of the participants statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. The results vary by region with Northern Virginia having the highest, at 4.2% and the Northwest region having the lowest at 0.9%. In the Southwest region, 1% of the participants have shown the antibodies.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the pediatric study in a news release and said Northern Virginia was selected since it had the highest number of confirmed pediatric cases and is diverse in terms of ethnicity, race and socioeconomic status.

Inova Children’s Health will recruit up to 1,000 kids, from infants to 19-year-olds.

Similar to the adult study, participants will be drawn from those already seeking care at one of its clinical sites. Carilion Clinic is participating the adult study.

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 103,622 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,665 cases have been in children 9 and younger, and of 8,168 cases have been reported in kids 10 to 19.

The infections have not caused any deaths in Virginia’s children, but they have brought on eight cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and caused the hospitalization of 163 children.

None of the hospitalized children lives in the Roanoke or New River valleys.

The adult study was announced in June with the goal of enrolling 5,000 participants. So far, 4,652 adults have agreed to have their blood tested.

In addition to finding the rate of antibodies differs across the state, the study is showing are 13.1 times higher among Hispanic adults than non-Hispanic adults. The Hispanic population has been disproportionately affected by the virus.

Adults younger than 50 have higher prevalence of the antibodies. And adults with health conditions that put them at risk for severe complications from a COVID-19 infection so far have a lower prevalence of antibodies than those who don’t have chronic health conditions.

“It’s important to recognize that more than 95% of Virginians have not yet been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and remain at risk of infection,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a news release.

As of Thursday, the department reports:

In the Alleghany Health District, out of 980 total cases, 30 have been in children 9 and younger and 121 in those aged 10 to 19.

In the Roanoke Health District, out of 1,041 cases, 42 infections were in younger children, and 112 were in older children.

In the New River Valley Health District, out of 599 cases, 17  have been reported in younger children and 68 in older children.

Thursday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,101 to 103,622

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 8,592

Statewide deaths: Up 11 to 2,363

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 62*

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 7 to 377

Buena Vista: Up 4 to 62

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 217

Covington: 13*

Craig County: Up 1 to 18

Floyd County: Up 19 to 109

Franklin County: Up 1 to 177

Giles County: 27

Lexington: Up 1 to 34

Lynchburg: Up 26 to 680

Montgomery County: Up 1 to 313

Pulaski County: 90

Radford: Up 2 to 60

Roanoke: Up 5 to 1,041

Roanoke County: Up 4 to 506

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 71

Salem: Up 1 to 164

Wythe County: Up 1 to 120

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert