Virginia to look for COVID-19 antibodies in children

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday said it plans to check blood samples of 1,000 children living in Northern Virginia to what percentage of them have antibodies to the coronavirus.

A similar study in adults has been taking place throughout Virginia since June, and has shown so for that 2.4% of the participants statewide have antibodies to COVID-19. The results vary by region with Northern Virginia having the highest, at 4.2% and the Northwest region having the lowest at 0.9%. In the Southwest region, 1% of the participants have shown the antibodies.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the pediatric study in a news release and said Northern Virginia was selected since it had the highest number of confirmed pediatric cases and is diverse in terms of ethnicity, race and socioeconomic status.

Inova Children’s Health will recruit up to 1,000 kids, from infants to 19-year-olds.

Similar to the adult study, participants will be drawn from those already seeking care at one of its clinical sites. Carilion Clinic is participating the adult study.

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 103,622 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,665 cases have been in children 9 and younger, and of 8,168 cases have been reported in kids 10 to 19.