Virginia tops 2,000 hospitalizations, while daily case count nears 4,400

Virginia on Wednesday reported COVID-19 hospitalizations had pushed beyond 2,000 for the first time, while the daily case count soared to nearly 4,400.
Daily cases had just broken the 3,000 mark on Saturday. Gov. Ralph Northam plans to address the spread of the virus during a press briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday. Last month, he added restrictions, but since Thanksgiving the numbers have surged across the state.
In far Southwest Virginia, Ballad Health also reported hitting a new high with inpatients, with 306 on Wednesday morning. Of those, 62 of are in an intensive care unit. Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during Ballad’s weekly briefing that based on what the health system has witnessed, a third of the ICU COVID-19 patients will die.
The seven-day death toll for Ballad’s 21 counties in Virginia and Tennessee had risen to 91 on Wednesday. So far, 814 people in the region have died, including the mother of Aimee Light, director of cardiovascular services at Holston Valley Memorial Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Light said her mother taught at a church preschool after 30-plus years at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kingsport and was a vibrant, healthy and active person, and if someone had told her that she would die from COVID, she would never have believed it.
“This is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. This is a horrible way to die,” Light said.
She said it frustrates her to see people without masks and to see on television large groups of people.
“If everyone had taken this more seriously from the start, how many lives would have been saved? And would my Mom have been one of them?” she said.
Ballad has been grappling with surging case counts for two months now. New cases continue to grow week over week. Ballad has halted all nonemergency surgeries and procedures as it converts areas of its hospitals to COVID-19 units and redeploys staff.
Case counts are now picking up all over Virginia, including in heavily populated Northern Virginia.
On Wednesday, 2,004 people were being treated for COVID in Virginia’s hospitals. Before this latest surge, Virginia’s highest peak of hospital patients crested at 1,625 in May. Then, the disease was confined mostly to the northern region of the state.
Today, the burden of disease is high throughout. Hospitals in the Health Department's Near Southwest region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, reported they had 285 inpatients, with 67 in intensive care and 24 of those on ventilators.
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on Tuesday reported having 67 residents in the hospital, and the New River Valley Health District on Wednesday reported having 57 in hospitals.
The surge comes as Virginia awaits its first shipment of vaccines, which will be given first to health care workers and to long-term care residents.
Carilion Clinic released a video Wednesday of Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of medicine, talking about the vaccines.
Skolnik said Carilion expects initially to get Pfizer’s vaccine, which is given in two doses, 21 days apart. He cautioned that all will still need to continue wearing masks and staying physically apart.
“At least 60% and probably 70 or 80% of the population is going to need to be vaccinated before we can ultimately stop the spread and beat back this disease, so we can open up our restaurants and our gyms and everything else,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.