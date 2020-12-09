Virginia tops 2,000 hospitalizations, while daily case count nears 4,400

She said it frustrates her to see people without masks and to see on television large groups of people.

“If everyone had taken this more seriously from the start, how many lives would have been saved? And would my Mom have been one of them?” she said.

Ballad has been grappling with surging case counts for two months now. New cases continue to grow week over week. Ballad has halted all nonemergency surgeries and procedures as it converts areas of its hospitals to COVID-19 units and redeploys staff.

Case counts are now picking up all over Virginia, including in heavily populated Northern Virginia.

On Wednesday, 2,004 people were being treated for COVID in Virginia’s hospitals. Before this latest surge, Virginia’s highest peak of hospital patients crested at 1,625 in May. Then, the disease was confined mostly to the northern region of the state.

Today, the burden of disease is high throughout. Hospitals in the Health Department's Near Southwest region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, reported they had 285 inpatients, with 67 in intensive care and 24 of those on ventilators.