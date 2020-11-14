Virginia tops 200,000 COVID-19 cases

The state has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 infections, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday, with 200,799 cases, an increase of 1,537 from Friday.

There have been 3,799 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 14 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,480, up 72 from Friday, though the health department online COVID-19 dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases from Friday to Saturday were in Botetourt County, with 38 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 27 new cases

Statewide, there are 1,410 outbreaks, which make up 29,991 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 6.8%.