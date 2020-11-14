 Skip to main content
Virginia tops 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Virginia tops 200,000 COVID-19 cases

The state has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 infections, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday, with 200,799 cases, an increase of 1,537 from Friday.

There have been 3,799 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 14 from Friday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,480, up 72 from Friday, though the health department online COVID-19 dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases from Friday to Saturday were in Botetourt County, with 38 new cases, and Roanoke County, with 27 new cases

Statewide, there are 1,410 outbreaks, which make up 29,991 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 6.8%.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,537 to 200,799

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 72 to 13,480

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 3,799

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 6 to 234

Bath County: Up 2 to 36

Bedford County: Up 10 to 1,510

Botetourt County: Up 38 to 608

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 158

Covington: Up 1 to 89

Craig County: Up 6 to 72

Floyd County: Up 1 to 279

Franklin County: Up 14 to 1,233

Giles County: Up 4 to 196

Lexington: Up 5 to 287

Lynchburg: Up 6 to 2,283

Montgomery County: Up 11 to 3,368

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 414

Radford: Up 5 to 1,030

Roanoke: Up 21 to 3,421

Roanoke County: Up 27 to 2,077

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 194

Salem: Up 9 to 714

Wythe County: Up 13 to 449

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Concerned about COVID-19?

