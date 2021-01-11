Virginia tops 400,000 COVID-19 infections

Virginia topped 400,000 COVID-19 infections Monday as it reported 4,530 new cases.

The state's cumulative total during the pandemic is now 403,386, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Monday, there had been 5,393 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 10 from Sunday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 19,182, an increase of 87 from Sunday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River regions, the largest increases reported Monday were in Salem, with 86 new cases; Roanoke, with 52; and Bedford County, with 36.

The percentage of positive results from testing remains above 16%, registering Monday at 16.7%.

As of Monday, 189,283 people in Virginia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 117over Sunday, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 15,130 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Statewide, 560,400 doses have been distributed, an increase of 49,600 from Sunday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.