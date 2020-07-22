Virginians can help scientists understand how the pandemic affects their lives, livelihoods

Any Virginian who wants can contribute to the COVID-19 database. That information will then be shared over secured systems with researchers whose projects have been approved to use the data.

“We just have a tiny sliver of information as to what is happening in our state. So we are trying to supplement that with a standard set of questions,” said Johanna Loomba, who is leading the iTHRIV research team at the University of Virginia.

“We had scientists with the Department of Health and our partner institutions come up with those questions to say here are the things we have been trying to gather information on,” she said. “Sometimes you see one-off surveys go out and ask people about social distancing or the impact of jobs or other such things. Rather than it be small, small efforts that are only used by one team of researchers, our goal is to create a broad bank of data that can be reused by many people and also can be updated over time.”

ITHRIV is a partnership formed by UVa, Virginia Tech, Carilion Clinic and Inova Health System and funded by a $23 million award last year from the National Institutes of Health. The goal is to collaborate, rather than compete, on projects to advance the pace of medical discoveries from labs to clinics.