Virginia's antibody survey found 2.4% adults had COVID-19 infections

About 2.4% of adult Virginians appear to have had a COVID-19 infection, according to the results of the Virginia Department of Health’s serology project.
The department partnered with five health systems in all of its health regions to draw blood samples to check for antibodies from outpatients who were willing to participate. About 5,000 Virginians were selected based on regions and demographics, and the samples were collected between June 1 and Aug. 14.
Overall, the survey found that 2.4% of adults had antibodies to COVID-19. But the rates differed by region and ethnicity.
Hispanics had the highest rate at 10.2%, the department said. Virginians without insurance or insured through Medicaid also had a higher rate at 3.8%, as did those who lived in apartment buildings or multifamily households.
Northern Virginians also had a higher rate of antibodies, 4.4%, than residents of other regions. That region also was the first to experience a surge in cases. Case counts are now rising in the southwestern region.
The department reported the survey findings in a news release. It has yet to release detailed regional or demographic data or to say if there are plans to do so.
It said the findings will help public health officials and hospitals better understand risk factors and plan for health care needs.
The department on Friday reported on its COVID-19 dashboard that 1.9 million tests have been given in Virginia. Of those, 1.8 million were the swabs that check for current infections, leaving about 138,000 for other types of tests, including the serology tests that check for antibodies.
The department is conducting a similar serology study in Northern Virginia children to estimate the number of children and teens who have been infected with the virus. Children, generally, have mild or no symptoms.
