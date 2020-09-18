Virginia's antibody survey found 2.4% adults had COVID-19 infections

About 2.4% of adult Virginians appear to have had a COVID-19 infection, according to the results of the Virginia Department of Health’s serology project.

The department partnered with five health systems in all of its health regions to draw blood samples to check for antibodies from outpatients who were willing to participate. About 5,000 Virginians were selected based on regions and demographics, and the samples were collected between June 1 and Aug. 14.

Overall, the survey found that 2.4% of adults had antibodies to COVID-19. But the rates differed by region and ethnicity.

Hispanics had the highest rate at 10.2%, the department said. Virginians without insurance or insured through Medicaid also had a higher rate at 3.8%, as did those who lived in apartment buildings or multifamily households.

Northern Virginians also had a higher rate of antibodies, 4.4%, than residents of other regions. That region also was the first to experience a surge in cases. Case counts are now rising in the southwestern region.

The department reported the survey findings in a news release. It has yet to release detailed regional or demographic data or to say if there are plans to do so.