 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 from Saturday
0 comments

Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 from Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 201,960, an increase of 1,161 from Saturday.

There have been 3,800 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 1 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,504, up 24 from Saturday, although the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases were in Franklin County, with 18 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 11.

Statewide, there are 1,417 outbreaks, which account for 30,257 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.0%, up from Saturday's 6.8%.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,161 to 201,960

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 24 to 13,504

Statewide deaths: Up 1 to 3,800

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 239

Bath County: 36

Bedford County: Up 10 to 1,520

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 609

Buena Vista: Up 3 to 161

Covington: Up 5 to 94

Craig County: 72

Floyd County: Up 4 to 283

Franklin County: Up 18 to 1,251

Giles County: Up 2 to 198

Lexington: Up 4 to 291

Lynchburg: Up 7 to 2,290

Montgomery County: Up 11 to 3,379

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 423

Radford: 1,030

Roanoke: Up 22 to 3,441

Roanoke County: Up 9 to 2,086

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 197

Salem: Up 6 to 720

Wythe County: Up 6 to 455

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert