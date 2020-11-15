Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 from Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 201,960, an increase of 1,161 from Saturday.

There have been 3,800 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 1 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,504, up 24 from Saturday, although the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases were in Franklin County, with 18 new cases, and Montgomery County, with 11.

Statewide, there are 1,417 outbreaks, which account for 30,257 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.0%, up from Saturday's 6.8%.