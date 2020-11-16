Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by 2,677

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 204,637, an increase of 2,677 from Sunday.

The health department's online dashboard noted that the large number of cases reported Monday is due to a "catch-up" from the department's data system "being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend."

The 204,637 cases consist of 185,525 confirmed cases and 19,112 probable cases. There have been 3,806 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, 3,533 confirmed and 273 probable. That’s an increase of six from Sunday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,552, up 18 from Sunday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,362 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke region, the largest single-day increases in cases from Sunday to Monday were in Montgomery County, with 38 new cases; Wythe County, with 31; and Bedford County, with 26.