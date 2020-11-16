 Skip to main content
Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by 2,677
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 204,637, an increase of 2,677 from Sunday.

The health department's online dashboard noted that the large number of cases reported Monday is due to a "catch-up" from the department's data system "being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend."

The 204,637 cases consist of 185,525 confirmed cases and 19,112 probable cases. There have been 3,806 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, 3,533 confirmed and 273 probable. That’s an increase of six from Sunday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,552, up 18 from Sunday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 22,362 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke region, the largest single-day increases in cases from Sunday to Monday were in Montgomery County, with 38 new cases; Wythe County, with 31; and Bedford County, with 26.

Statewide, there are 1,417 outbreaks, which account for 30,341 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up from Sunday at 7.3%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,677 to 204,637

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 18 to 13,522

Statewide deaths: Up 6 to 3,806

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 1 to 238

Bath County: Up 3 to 39

Bedford County: Up 26 to 1,546

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 610

Buena Vista: Up 12 to 173

Covington: 94

Craig County: 72

Floyd County: Up 1 to 284

Franklin County: Up 19 to 1,270

Giles County: Up 5 to 203

Lexington: Up 2 to 293

Lynchburg: Up 43 to 2,333

Montgomery County: Up 38 to 3,417

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 432

Radford: Up 7 to 1,037

Roanoke: Up 12 to 3,453

Roanoke County: Up 3 to 2,089

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 202

Salem: Up 1 to 721

Wythe County: Up 31 to 486

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

