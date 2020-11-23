Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by more than 3,000

Virginia reported 3,242 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 221,038, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There have been 3,942 reported COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as of Monday, up four from Sunday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,096, up 50 from Sunday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The largest single-day increases in cases in the Roanoke region were reported in Roanoke County, with 96 new cases, and Salem with 22.

Statewide, there are 1,492 outbreaks, which account for 32,079 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.2%, up from Sunday's 7.1%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.