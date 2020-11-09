Virginia's COVID-19 cases up 1,302

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 193,477, an increase of 1,302 from Sunday.

The 193,477 cases consist of 177,240 confirmed cases and 16,237 probable cases. There have been 3,713 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,447 confirmed and 266 probable. That’s an increase of six from Sunday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,116, an increase of 52 from Sunday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 21,618 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest increases Monday were reported in Montgomery County, with 34 new cases, and in Roanoke County, with 23.

There are 1,354 outbreaks, which make up 29,241 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.