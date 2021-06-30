Virginia's first children's ombudsman to fill gap in social services accountability

Parente said the staff helps explain the social services system and whether anything can be done. If there is a situation in which a local department employee has not followed policy, the office reaches out to the local agency.

“Our first strategy is always to make sure the local department understands the issue, what the person is upset about and if there is something more the local department can do to resolve the issue,” she said. “Because we’re supervising, we don’t intervene in the cases.”

Parente said the office tries to keep in mind who it contacts so there is no retaliation against complainants, but in the end, the constituent services unit is set up to assist the local department.

Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, who introduced the children's ombudsman bill, said he had spoken with foster parents who had problems with their local departments but feared retaliation if they complained. He said an ombudsman office would be a place people could turn without the threat of retaliation, which is why he introduced the bill three separate times before it was finally passed and funded.

“You couldn’t go up the ladder to air a grievance,” he said. “It became clear to me there had to be an independent, outside office to do that work.”