Virginia's mental health reforms may be paused for lack of funding

Alison Land, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said the state’s psychiatric hospitals have spent millions more on wages, supplies and equipment during the pandemic, with about $1.4 million that has not been covered by relief funds.

She also said outbreaks of the virus at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and Southern Virginia Mental Institute are continuing, forcing the hospitals to stop admitting new patients. Meanwhile, the other state hospitals are at or above 100% capacity.

The lawmakers heard detailed presentations from Land on the effect of moving people out of the hospitals and into the community, and the impact of the pandemic on the community services boards that serve as localities' public mental health agencies.

Virginia’s Medicaid program representatives also briefed them on expansion of telehealth for behavioral health during the pandemic.

A number of Medicaid therapy and outpatient programs worth about $30 million over two years have also been unallotted in the budget.

The subcommittee is set to expire at the end of this year. This was the first meeting it held in 2020. Deeds said it needs to split into three working groups: finance, crisis intervention and criminal justice.