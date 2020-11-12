Virginia's reelected congressional Republicans back Trump's refusal to concede to Biden

President Donald Trump is continuing to defy defeat and push unfounded allegations of election fraud, and most of Virginia’s Republican congressmen are reluctant to criticize the president and are sticking to the message that the election is not over.

“We have people on both sides who are getting all worked up,” Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said in an interview on Thursday. “Democrats think we shouldn’t be asking questions, and Republicans think that all the questions should be answered in their favor. We need to sort it out and do it right. The republic has been through this before, but you have to go through the process and it takes time.”

Election officials across the country have stated that they have not found evidence of fraud or irregularities that could change the outcome of last week's presidential election. They acknowledge there were minor issues, which is typical in elections.

“What election official is going to step forward and say, ‘We ran a really poor process, and I’m not sure we did it right’?” Griffith said, suggesting officials may not be truthful with their statements.

Griffith did say he has confidence in the results for his unopposed reelection. He represents the 9th Congressional District, where 70% of voters backed Trump.