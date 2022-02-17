Virginia's 'Road to Freedom' tour wins global award

A Webby Awards offshoot has high praise for Virginia’s Road to Freedom tour, a guide highlighting scores of the state’s Black-history sites from the Civil War and Reconstruction.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences recognized the tour—created in 2021 by the American Battlefield Trust and Civil War Trails Inc.—with a silver prize in its first annual Anthem Awards.

The tour’s digital app placed in the Education, Art, & Culture division. Other honorees included the National Geographic Society and the Center for Inspired Teaching.

The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards’s new initiative celebrates mission-driven work.

Sites on the Road to Freedom stretch from Alexandria to Abingdon and mark where slaves, soldiers, educators, politicians and others staged rebellions, fought for freedom, educated their children, were born and were buried.

Western Virginia stops along the tour include Radford's Lovely Mount Baptist Church, Christiansburg Institute and the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Burnt Chimney.

The most fought-over state during the American Civil War, Virginia was an important passageway in the Underground Railroad, a leading exporter of enslaved people to the Deep South, and witnessed profound changes during Reconstruction..

The commonwealth’s “Road to Freedom” program provides free physical and digital products. Its map guide is available in visitor centers and distribution sites across Virginia. Its web app is free, with downloadable versions for iOS and Android devices.

Those guides were created by a partnership between the Washington-based American Battlefield Trust and Civil War Trails Inc., a Williamsburg-based nonprofit that creates maps, apps and wayside markers in many Mid-Atlantic states. The African American Heritage Preservation Foundation helped with the project.

“The Road to Freedom introduces historical figures and locations that have been given little voice until now,” said Drew Gruber, executive director of Civil War Trails. “It invites users to find places where they can stand in the footprint of the past and feel the impact of those events in a tangible way.”

“For me, the best part of the project was how it further illustrates how diverse and vibrant the Civil War narrative really is,” Gruber said in an interview Wednesday. “It was also humbling to see how much work has been done in Virginia to lift up these Black stories. ... The Road to Freedom is really the manifestation of nearly 30 community leaders, scholars and institutions who gave us this information for more than 100 sites.”

Karen Hughes White, founder of the Afro-American Historical Center of Fauquier County, edited the material for the final products, he said.

Civil War Trails built stakeholder consensus and created the tour’s brochure and map, he said. The American Battlefield Trust funded the project and built the digital app.

The tour’s sites include museums, battlefields, historic cemeteries and other sites devoted to African American history, including slavery, emancipation, Reconstruction, the United States Colored Troops — ”and the proactive role that those men and women took in forging their own narratives,” the American Battlefield Trust said.

Plans are underway to expand the project into Tennessee, North Carolina and other potential locations, the trust said.

“The American Battlefield Trust is committed to the power of place,” said Kate Kelly, a member of the national nonprofit’s board. “The contributions and experiences of African Americans during our nation’s first century have traditionally gone undertold, but programs like this allow us to elevate them and demonstrate their true impact.”

The American Battlefield Trust has protected more than 54,000 acres from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War.