Virginia's vaccine supply expected to increase in coming weeks

With just-in-time deliveries of the vaccine, there is less flexibility to cover clinics at the start of the week. Morrow said the worst-case scenario is that the shipments will be delayed until Tuesday, the first clinic of the week.

She also spoke about the emergence of variants of the coronavirus. The one first discovered in South Africa was confirmed in the health department's Southwest region on Thursday.

“It really gets back to the importance of not letting our guard down. My greatest concern as a public health official is that people take the good news and the run with it in a way that may ultimately be harmful,” Morrow said. “The variants are stark reminder that we cannot let up on community mitigation strategies. We cannot afford to let up on intensive vaccination efforts.”

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said in a news release, “We are in a race to stop the spread of these new variants, and it’s time to double down on personal precautions. It is critical that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures. The more people that become infected, the greater that chance the virus will mutate and a variant will arise that could undermine all our vaccination efforts.”