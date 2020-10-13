 Skip to main content
Virtual forums Wednesday and Thursday for Roanoke mayor, city council candidates
Virtual forums Wednesday and Thursday for Roanoke mayor, city council candidates

ey cityhallentrance 121115 p09 (copy)

The Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building in Roanoke, the city hall.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015

Candidates for Roanoke mayor and city council will participate in online forums this week that the public can watch live.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will host a debate between Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers  at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The debate can be watched over the Zoom videoconferencing platform by going to the Kiwanis website (roanokekiwanis.org) or by going to https://bit.ly/2SSgZpL.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a city council candidates’ forum at noon Thursday that will be streamed over Zoom and Facebook Live. WSLS-TV (Channel 10) news anchor John Carlin will be the moderator. Viewers can register to watch the debate by going online at https://bit.ly/33RuAnK.

The municipal election is Nov. 3, combined for the first time with the races for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and two constitutional amendments. In addition to the Lea-Bowers race, eight people are vying for three Roanoke City Council seats.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

