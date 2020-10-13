Virtual forums Wednesday and Thursday for Roanoke mayor, city council candidates

Candidates for Roanoke mayor and city council will participate in online forums this week that the public can watch live.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will host a debate between Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The debate can be watched over the Zoom videoconferencing platform by going to the Kiwanis website (roanokekiwanis.org) or by going to https://bit.ly/2SSgZpL.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a city council candidates’ forum at noon Thursday that will be streamed over Zoom and Facebook Live. WSLS-TV (Channel 10) news anchor John Carlin will be the moderator. Viewers can register to watch the debate by going online at https://bit.ly/33RuAnK.

The municipal election is Nov. 3, combined for the first time with the races for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and two constitutional amendments. In addition to the Lea-Bowers race, eight people are vying for three Roanoke City Council seats.

