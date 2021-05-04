Virtual symposium to discuss affordable housing in Roanoke region

The Roanoke Regional Housing Network is hosting its biennial housing symposium, presented virtually by Virginia Housing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The symposium is titled Housing Headwinds in 2021. An array of panelists from various professional backgrounds and industries will cover topics including health and the coronavirus as related to affordable housing.

Keynote speaker is Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders, the nation’s leading analyst of the residential construction industry.

For more information and to register, go online to https://bit.ly/3shUjyu. For inquiries about registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Nathan McClung at nmcclung@vintonva.gov.

