Virus cases climb in Roanoke Valley and fall in New River Valley

The steady pace of COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley continues unabated with six more deaths in the last week, an uptick in people in hospitals and outbreaks in 10 businesses.
Meanwhile, the disease in the New River Valley is slowing. A significant surge coinciding with students returning to Radford University and Virginia Tech has now settled, and it appears that the college students kept the virus to themselves.
The differing patterns of COVID-19 were discussed Tuesday in separate news briefings hosted by the local health districts.
“If you look at our epi [epidemiological] curve over time, it’s still been steadily going up with one big surge. We’re still going up. There hasn’t been one activity that accounts for a large number of cases,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
The one big surge was early in the summer, when beachgoers brought it home. In recent weeks, cases have been linked to weddings, funerals, baby showers and other get-togethers. O’Dell said there are now 18 outbreaks that include 10 businesses, four long-term care facilities, two restaurants and two congregant settings. The latter category includes churches, shelters, gyms, group homes and a number of other settings.
“Our cases are definitely picking up again,” she said.
O’Dell thinks people are letting down their masks.
“Some of the businesses admitted to relaxing mitigation activities, and some just haven’t been adequately screening folks when they come into the workplace,” she said. “Some were doing temperature checks but not asking if they lived in a household with somebody that is COVID positive, or with symptoms or under investigation.”
The problem is “everybody had been doing something, but not necessarily all things consistently,” she said.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, also on Tuesday held what she intends to be weekly briefings to help bring context to the numbers.
She said the epidemiological curves for both Radford and Montgomery County are showing an encouraging picture. The high numbers of cases in students have dropped off. Radford’s current case numbers are about the same as before students returned, and Montgomery’s are dropping.
“We are finding the college students did spread COVID-19 in their social circles, but they did not spread it in the greater community,” Bissell said. “We have college students who have jobs in stores and restaurants, and they worship at local churches, and we don’t have evidence of cases being transmitted in those settings.”
Virginia Tech on Tuesday reported 133 new cases over the past seven days: 126 students and seven employees from 1,842 tests. Radford University reported two new cases — the fewest reported over a seven-day period since the school’s testing began in August — out of 271 tests.
O’Dell and Bissell said their districts are already seeing cases of the flu and urged people to get a flu shot.
Both COVID-19 and the flu can cause fevers and coughs and, in severe cases, death.
Also, they said the same practices of masking, distancing and handwashing that curb the spread of the coronavirus are effective against the flu.
But O’Dell said she’s concerned that too many people are not heeding those guidelines.
She said workplaces should monitor employees’ temperatures and ask screening questions and also have processes in place for anyone who has symptoms so that they do not come into the building.
She said employers should also make sure that their heating and air conditioning systems are working properly and that filters are changed. If windows can be opened, employers should do so to increase ventilation, she said.
“Workplaces need to do adequate cleaning. All of us have worked in places where we have beefs about cleaning. This is the time to take care of that and make sure the people who are taking care of our cleaning are taking care of the details,” O’Dell said.
