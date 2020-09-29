Virus cases climb in Roanoke Valley and fall in New River Valley

O’Dell thinks people are letting down their masks.

“Some of the businesses admitted to relaxing mitigation activities, and some just haven’t been adequately screening folks when they come into the workplace,” she said. “Some were doing temperature checks but not asking if they lived in a household with somebody that is COVID positive, or with symptoms or under investigation.”

The problem is “everybody had been doing something, but not necessarily all things consistently,” she said.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, also on Tuesday held what she intends to be weekly briefings to help bring context to the numbers.

She said the epidemiological curves for both Radford and Montgomery County are showing an encouraging picture. The high numbers of cases in students have dropped off. Radford’s current case numbers are about the same as before students returned, and Montgomery’s are dropping.

“We are finding the college students did spread COVID-19 in their social circles, but they did not spread it in the greater community,” Bissell said. “We have college students who have jobs in stores and restaurants, and they worship at local churches, and we don’t have evidence of cases being transmitted in those settings.”