Virus, cyber incident delay Roanoke College semester

Roanoke College announced Monday a delayed start to its spring semester, citing two ongoing outbreaks: COVID-19 and a cyber incident that has disabled school computer systems.
Roanoke College President Michael Maxey announced the delay on the school’s website. The spring semester, originally slated to begin Jan. 19, is now delayed to start Feb. 8, with final exams beginning May 17.
“We are announcing the Feb. 8, 2021 semester start date at this time, due to the combined effect of a predicted COVID-19 case increase and the need to restore the current campus network,” Maxey said in the written announcement.
Maxey said COVID-19 cases are anticipated to increase during the holiday season as people travel and gather indoors, raising concerns for students returning to campus after the holiday break.
“The delayed semester start also allows the college time to ensure that all network outages we are currently experiencing are resolved,” Maxey wrote. “As we work to get operations restored, it is unclear how long the Roanoke College network may be unavailable.”
As of Monday, Roanoke College staff are working to restore drives that students and departments use to store data, according to an update on the college’s website. Much of the campus network has been offline since a cyber event impacted file access on Dec. 12.
“As of now, it appears that users will not lose the contents of these drives as a result of the cyber incident,” the update said.
No further update on the cause or nature of the cyber incident is available, nor is there any word regarding FBI and Virginia State Police investigations into the matter, said Roanoke College Director of Public Relations Teresa Gereaux.
“Even though now it does look like the delay is partly because of the cyber incident, it definitely was under consideration before, because of the virus increasing in our area,” Gereaux said on Monday.
While statewide gathering restrictions issued by Gov. Ralph Northam do not prevent Roanoke College from starting its semester in January as originally planned, the school still had concerns about spreading the coronavirus by returning soon after the holiday season, Gereaux said.
During the fall semester, Roanoke College, with a population of 1,755 students, recorded 76 positive COVID-19 cases among students, out of 1,986 people tested, according to data from the college.
“We had a bit of an outbreak at the beginning of the semester, then it was manageable after that,” Gereaux said. “Many cases were in the first three weeks.”
Among college staff, nine tested positive out of 179 tests administered in the fall semester, with four of those positives occurring in December, after the semester’s end, campus data shows.
Whereas students were tested for COVID-19 after arriving to campus during the start of the fall semester, they will be asked to provide negative test results before returning to campus for spring semester, Gereaux said. The change was initiated to avoid another potential outbreak at the semester start.
“We changed it to make sure they arrive negative, but also because testing is also more available now across the country,” Gereaux said.
No spring break was scheduled for the spring 2021 semester, as a means of avoiding COVID-19 spread. Teachers have been allowed time to take breaks from instruction during the semester, providing an alternate to spring break.
“Students will have some breaks from some of their classes, but it is at the discretion of their professors,” Gereaux said.
For updates on the cyber incident at Roanoke College, go online to roanoke.edu/about/news/cyber_incident.
