Virus, cyber incident delay Roanoke College semester

“As of now, it appears that users will not lose the contents of these drives as a result of the cyber incident,” the update said.

No further update on the cause or nature of the cyber incident is available, nor is there any word regarding FBI and Virginia State Police investigations into the matter, said Roanoke College Director of Public Relations Teresa Gereaux.

“Even though now it does look like the delay is partly because of the cyber incident, it definitely was under consideration before, because of the virus increasing in our area,” Gereaux said on Monday.

While statewide gathering restrictions issued by Gov. Ralph Northam do not prevent Roanoke College from starting its semester in January as originally planned, the school still had concerns about spreading the coronavirus by returning soon after the holiday season, Gereaux said.

During the fall semester, Roanoke College, with a population of 1,755 students, recorded 76 positive COVID-19 cases among students, out of 1,986 people tested, according to data from the college.

“We had a bit of an outbreak at the beginning of the semester, then it was manageable after that,” Gereaux said. “Many cases were in the first three weeks.”