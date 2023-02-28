An estimated 15.7 million people traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway last year, once again making the scenic highway one of the nation’s most-visited national parks.

The count for 2022 was slightly below the previous year’s tally of 15.9 recreational visitors to the parkway, which runs for 469 miles through the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina.

Of the country’s 464 national parks, only three had more than 10 million visitors last year — the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“We recognize the parkway’s popularity is due in large part to the variety of opportunities and experiences it was designed to provide for the visitor — both on and off the parkway,” parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said in a news release Tuesday.

“Passing through 29 counties across two states, through some of this nation’s most beautiful scenery, the parkway’s design lends itself to the interests and abilities of many people.”

An annual report compiled by the National Park Service tracks a wide variety of statistics, including overnight stays at parkway attractions.

Preliminary numbers show the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford County had slightly more than 16,000 overnight visitors in 2022, down from 17,700 the year before.

Closer to Roanoke, a 15-mile stretch of the parkway — from U.S. 220 in Clearbrook to the top of Bent Mountain — has been closed since May 2020, when heavy rains caused a landslide that took out a 150-foot section of the road near milepost 128.

Traffic has been detoured through Roanoke and along U.S. 221.

Initial plans called for repairs to be done in time for the parkway to reopen last October. But after complications arose with a failed culvert that needed to be replaced, the park service said in September that it hoped to have the job done by sometime this spring.

An update on those plans was not available Tuesday.