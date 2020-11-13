VMI appoints interim superintendent, naming first Black leader to post

Virginia Military Institute's Board of Visitors on Friday appointed an interim superintendent, retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins.

Wins will be the first Black officer to hold the top post at the nation's oldest state-supported military institute.

"I am excited to return to VMI, a place that had an extraordinary impact on me as a leader and person," Wins said in a news release. “Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen. I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”

Wins, a 1985 graduate of VMI, served in the U.S. Army for 34 years, retiring in 2019. He was the first commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Army's largest technology developer. Previously, he served as the Research, Development and Engineering Command commander, which preceded the CCDC, according to his Army biography.

