VMI appoints interim superintendent, naming first Black leader to post

Virginia Military Institute's Board of Visitors on Friday appointed an interim superintendent, retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins.
Wins will be the first Black officer to hold the top post at the nation's oldest state-supported military institute.
"I am excited to return to VMI, a place that had an extraordinary impact on me as a leader and person," Wins said in a news release. “Now, more than ever, the lessons and values of VMI are needed in the world, and I am humbled to be a part of making that happen. I most look forward to leading the cadets and ensuring we have a safe and successful conclusion to the academic year, hit the ground running during the spring sports season, and continue fulfilling our vital mission of producing educated and honorable men and women.”
Wins, a 1985 graduate of VMI, served in the U.S. Army for 34 years, retiring in 2019. He was the first commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, the Army's largest technology developer. Previously, he served as the Research, Development and Engineering Command commander, which preceded the CCDC, according to his Army biography.
Wins holds master's degrees from Florida Institute of Technology and the National War College, according to his biography. He is a graduate of the Field Artillery Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Command and General Staff College, and the National War College.
Brig. Gen. Robert “Bob” Moreschi, deputy superintendent for academics and dean of the faculty, has been serving as acting superintendent since retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III resigned late last month. Peay resigned a week after Gov. Ralph Northam announced an investigation into the military college's culture following reports of systemic racism that received national attention.
Peay wrote in his resignation letter that he resigned after Northam's chief of staff "conveyed that the Governor and certain legislative leaders had lost confidence in my leadership as Superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute and desired my resignation."
VMI's governing board is currently in the beginning stages of a nation-wide superintendent search.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
