VMI appoints interim superintendent, who pledges to hit the ground running

Wins, who grew up in the Washington, D.C., area, attended VMI on a basketball scholarship. It was his chance to play Division I basketball, and a chance to attend college.

“Were it not for the opportunity that I received from VMI, my path to college would have been much different,” he said. “I know that just because of the situation that my family was in at the time.”

A standout basketball player, Wins is one of the top five scorers in the college’s history. He also led the team to the Southern Conference finals in his first-class year.

His time at VMI deeply impacted him, he said.

“It kind of set the building blocks for what it was that I thought I could become,” Wins said of his time at VMI. “I think that the model is a very good model. It creates an opportunity, but it's not a model that can be put on autopilot. There are times where you have to have the right mechanisms to make sure that things are being done correctly.”

He remains close friends with his Brother Rats, including one of his VMI roommates, who he has been friends with “since the first day that I showed up at the Institute.”