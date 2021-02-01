VMI committed to honor code but will review procedural aspects to justice system

Replacing the single-sanction system with a "sliding scale of whether or not you lied and to what degree, I think just lowers the standard," Wins said, according to the interview transcript.

"I don’t think that bar is set so high that it is unachievable by any young man or woman who comes here," said Wins, a 1985 VMI graduate, adding that he was "no angel" when he first arrived to VMI. "You do it because you know it’s something you can live up to, and then over time you begin to recognize that your successes or failures are all based on you."

Wins has no intention of changing the code itself; rather, he is reviewing the honor system's procedure to make sure it "represents modern-day administrative processes for determining whether someone has committed an honor violation."

Specifically, Wins said he is focusing on whether conviction should require a unanimous jury. Currently, three of seven jurors must vote not guilty in order for the defendant to be acquitted.

He is also consulting with VMI's legal counsel to determine whether announcing an expelled cadet's name is in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.