VMI denies discriminating against Asian professor who filed lawsuit

Virginia Military Institute is denying allegations that it discriminated against an Asian professor — and broader accusations that the case is part of a "pervasive pattern" at the state-supported school.
Lunpeng Ma claims that he was denied tenure based solely on his appearance, which included a "modest and barely visible goatee" that drew concerns from administrators.
In a response filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg, the school said that Ma's "choice in attire fell below VMI's expectations and that he was often observed in violation of VMI's general orders and policies on dress code for faculty."
However, the 17-page filing stated that "absolutely no action taken with regard to Dr. Ma was based on or because of his race."
Ma's lawsuit, filed in May, also cited an investigation ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam following concerns raised by Black cadets and alumni, which has since found that VMI tolerated and failed to address "institutional racism and sexism."
VMI says it has already completed or is working on more than half of the probe's recommendations, which called for increasing diversity among cadets and faculty and evaluating its institutions and traditions where there could be disparities.
As for Ma's case, the response to his lawsuit denies his accusation that its claims are representative of a pervasive pattern at the school.
Ma was hired in 2014 as an assistant professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures, and exceeded expectations in annual evaluations for the next five years, according to the lawsuit.
However, the department chair said he was uncomfortable with Ma’s goatee in 2019 and told him he needed to shave, the filing stated. Ma had a goatee in observance of his Daoist religion, according to the lawsuit, and no one at VMI had previously complained about it.
While the department later voted unanimously to support Ma for tenure, a recommendation letter reportedly made a brief reference to his “professional demeanor” and said he did not dress appropriately.
In March 2020, the department’s Tenure and Promotions Committee denied him tenure “solely based on alleged concerns about Professor Ma’s professional appearance,” the lawsuit states.
A general order at VMI requires faculty to meet certain dress code requirements. For civilians, "beards shall be maintained; otherwise, grooming standards shall be the same as uniformed faculty," it states.
At the time he filed suit, Ma said that failing to gain tenure would mean he would lose his job, and his work visa, and be forced to relocate to his native China. The school's legal response said that Ma's employment ended July 31 and that, "upon information and belief," he now lives in China.