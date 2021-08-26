VMI denies discriminating against Asian professor who filed lawsuit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ma was hired in 2014 as an assistant professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures, and exceeded expectations in annual evaluations for the next five years, according to the lawsuit.

However, the department chair said he was uncomfortable with Ma’s goatee in 2019 and told him he needed to shave, the filing stated. Ma had a goatee in observance of his Daoist religion, according to the lawsuit, and no one at VMI had previously complained about it.

While the department later voted unanimously to support Ma for tenure, a recommendation letter reportedly made a brief reference to his “professional demeanor” and said he did not dress appropriately.

In March 2020, the department’s Tenure and Promotions Committee denied him tenure “solely based on alleged concerns about Professor Ma’s professional appearance,” the lawsuit states.

A general order at VMI requires faculty to meet certain dress code requirements. For civilians, "beards shall be maintained; otherwise, grooming standards shall be the same as uniformed faculty," it states.